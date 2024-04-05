Prince Harry Expected to Meet Father and Brother During UK Visit

Prince Harry will have 'no choice' but to meet with his father King Charles III and brother Prince William during his upcoming UK visit. The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to return to the UK in early May for a celebration marking ten years of the Invictus Games , including a special service at St. Paul's Cathedral on May 8.

Despite the strained relationship with his brother and father, it's reported Harry may feel compelled to see the Royal Family during his visit rather than attempting to dodge an uncomfortable encounter. Royal author Tom Quinn told the Mirror: 'Barring a major upset, Harry will certainly return to the UK for the Invictus games in May it's his baby. 'If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining, because everyone will assume it's because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him

Prince Harry UK Visit Invictus Games Royal Family Strained Relationship

