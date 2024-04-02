Prince Harry captures adorable moment between Meghan and Archie

The precious moment was captured on camera by Prince Harry as part of their unprecedented access to their family life. Meghan looked lovely in a white dress with an intricate blue pattern as little Archie reached his hands up to her face and planted a kiss on her lips. So cute! The sweet youngster was clad in a long-sleeved top and silk jacket, with his colourful stripy socks appearing in the frame.
A white crib stood behind them while a dark wood cabinet featured in the far corner of the room, with a giant 'A' ornament and baby essentials perched on top of it. By contrast, Harry and Meghan's nursery for baby Lilibet in Montecito was bright, airy and spacious. At the tender age of one, Archie had already lived in three different countries. The royal tot spent the first six months of his life in the UK, based at Harry and Meghan's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage
