Prince Harry captures adorable moment between Meghan and Archie

The precious moment was captured on camera by Prince Harry as part of their unprecedented access to their family life. Meghan looked lovely in a white dress with an intricate blue pattern as little Archie reached his hands up to her face and planted a kiss on her lips. So cute! The sweet youngster was clad in a long-sleeved top and silk jacket, with his colourful stripy socks appearing in the frame.

A white crib stood behind them while a dark wood cabinet featured in the far corner of the room, with a giant 'A' ornament and baby essentials perched on top of it. By contrast, Harry and Meghan's nursery for baby Lilibet in Montecito was bright, airy and spacious. At the tender age of one, Archie had already lived in three different countries. The royal tot spent the first six months of his life in the UK, based at Harry and Meghan's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's photographer denies altering Archie christening portraitChris Allerton took the beautiful family portrait in 2019

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Harry and Meghan's family photo album after photoshoot for Archie and LilibetMeghan Markle has reportedly hired one of her favourite photographers to take some new pictures of her children, Archie and Lilibet.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet take part in photoshoot alongside Meghan Markle inside Montecito homeThe Duchess of Sussex is said to have hired New York-based photographer, Jake Rosenberg

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Six royal ancestors with red hair like Prince Harry, Archie and Princess BeatriceThe Duke of Sussex is a direct descendent of Queen Mary of Teck

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex “Wish Health And Healing” For The Princess Of Wales Following Her Cancer DiagnosisRead Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s response to Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, here.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Harry and Meghan's profiles 'downgraded' on Buckingham Palace website along with Prince AndrewPrince Harry and Meghan Markle's profiles on the official Buckingham Palace website have been 'downgraded'.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »