Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Take Children Trick-or-Treating for Halloween

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their children trick-or-treating for Halloween this year. In an image shared on X, formerly Twitter, by a fan account, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen walking with Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, in their hometown of Montecito, California. Looking effortlessly chic, Meghan, 42, sported denim jeans, a black T-shirt and a matching hat for the family outing. The doting mother carried her daughter, dressed in a pink ensemble, while Archie held hands with his father, who appeared low-key in a grey top, navy trousers and a black cap. Little Archie holds on to a pumpkin-themed basket, with Harry also carrying a container ready to collect his daughter's Halloween treats. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their children (pictured together in 2021) trick-or-treating for Halloween this year It's unclear exactly where or when the image was taken. The Duke and Duchess' former Instagram account @Sussexroyal was tagged in the photograph. This isn't the first year Harry and Meghan have celebrated the spooky holiday; the couple enjoyed a Halloween party that they attended with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Toronto in October 2016, before their relationship was reveale