Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's third baby: Everything they've said about expanding their family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly have plenty of space in their family home in Montecito, California should they want to welcome a new baby Sussex, but that's unlikely to be on the cards based on the couple's previous comments on family.

While Meghan was pregnant with Lilibet, King Charles' son told Oprah Winfrey: " just grateful to have any child. Any, one or two, would have been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl what more can you ask for? Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs."He added they were "done" with two children and Duchess Meghan – who sadly suffered a miscarriage in July 2020 – agreed, stating: "Two is it.

and said: "I think, weirdly, because of the people that I've met and the places that I've been fortunate enough to go to, I've always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I've always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"But I've always thought: this place is borrowed.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.

