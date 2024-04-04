Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Net Worth Revealed

Four years after leaving the Royal Family , Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's net worth has been revealed. The ex-working royals quit the Firm in 2020 and moved over to the US. The Sussexes, along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, live in a luxurious mansion in California . Their neighbours include famous faces like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Katy Perry. The luxury home is said to be worth $14 million (£11m).
Despite having to pay back the costs of renovating their former Windsor home at Frogmore Cottage after leaving their officials duties of the monarchy, the couple are reported to have a combined net worth of $60 million (£48m). In May 2020, it was announced that the duke and duchess would repay the renovation costs for Frogmore Cottage. They plan to make these payments over the next ten years, reports the Mirror. The total cost of the refurbishment was around £
