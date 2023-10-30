Prince Harry and Meghan 'dreading' Kate Middleton and Prince William's book

It’s almost one year since the release of the Sussexes’ explosive tell-all Netflix docuseries and Prince Harry’s book Spare, both of which dropped several bombshells about the royal family. But now the tables look set to turn, due to a forthcoming memoir by the Princess of Wales’ uncle.

“When Harry was originally compiling his book, his publisher was confident William wouldn’t comment, because it wouldn’t be fitting for a future King to do so,” the source explained. While he initially stressed he wouldn’t reveal any secrets that might embarrass his royal niece or her husband, both 41, it appears he has since had a change of heart.

The source added that although there will be some shock revelations in store, Gary will have Carole and Kate look over the manuscript before it gets passed on to the publisher. Interpreted by many as yet another swipe at his brother, Harry claimed many of the men in his family married “someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with”. headtopics.com

One particular story in Spare that caused shockwaves was Harry’s account of how William had “knocked me to the floor” during a confrontation at his and Meghan’s London home in 2019. The source added: “Certain people applauded the comments Gary made about Harry and Meghan so there won’t be too much resistance to him including similar sentiments in his book.”

