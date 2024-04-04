Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Favorite Meals Revealed

Even though Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis belong to one of the world's most famous families, their favourite meals are quite simple and everyday. From homemade pizzas to good old mac and cheese , normal dinners are on the menu for these young royals . George, 10, is a pasta fan, eight-year-old Charlotte enjoys her curry, while five-year-old Louis loves his veggies, as has been revealed previously by the Prince and Princess of Wales in various interviews.

Starting with George's birth in July 2013, Kate and William have often shared tidbits about their children during press interactions and events. For example, during a school visit in Enfield, London, in February 2019, Kate had shared with Ivy Learning Trust's CEO Matthew Kleiner-Mann: "She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff.

