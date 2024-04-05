Prince Andrew's Infamous Interview Resurfaces in Netflix Drama

Prince Andrew 's infamous interview on BBC Newsnight has resurfaced following the release of its new Netflix dramatisation. The drama - titled Scoop - reveals how the BBC team secured the car crash interview, which led to the Duke of York being banished from royal life . Actor Rufus Sewell plays the Prince in the highly-anticipated series, with the show recreating parts of the interview by Emily Maitlis , played by Gillian Anderson , reports the Mirror.
In other areas of the drama, viewers will have an insight into the Prince's home - the Royal Lodge in Windsor - where he resides alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. However, before living in the Royal Lodge, the Duke lived at Buckingham Palace, where it was widely reported on the strange nature of his room. Several former Palace workers have opened up on what they spotted in the unusual room during their time working there, including teddies lined up by size on the be
Prince Andrew Interview BBC Newsnight Netflix Drama Scoop Duke Of York Royal Life Rufus Sewell Emily Maitlis Gillian Anderson Royal Lodge Windsor Buckingham Palace Room
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »