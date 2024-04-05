Prince Andrew's Downfall Revisited in New Netflix Drama

Prince Andrew 's life has been significantly altered - his home is in disrepair, he was snubbed at Beatrice's wedding and he's lost his titles. The Duke of York's downfall was triggered by a disastrous BBC interview. Over four years have passed since his notorious Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, but the disgraced duke will be forced to relive the embarrassing ordeal with the release of new Netflix drama, Scoop., which launches today.
The series, featuring Billie Piper, Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson, delves into the behind-the-scenes story of how the interview was arranged and reenacts parts of the explosive conversation. The interview, which aired in November 2019, caused a global stir as Andrew refused to express regret over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, famously mentioned a visit to Pizza Express and claimed he was medically unable to swea
Prince Andrew Netflix Drama BBC Interview Scandal Jeffrey Epstein
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
