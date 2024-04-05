Prince Andrew's Controversial Claims and Paparazzi Pictures

Prince Andrew infamously claimed he couldn't sweat and rarely "partied" in his car-crash Newsnight interview - now immortalised by Netflix. He also famously claimed he could not have been at Tramps that night as he was at Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey. In February 1999, Andrew was pictured at London's fancy Dorchester Hotel , where a Bulgari party in aid of the NSPCC was held. He was pictured with his arms around dazzling redhead Aurelia Cecil as he planted a kiss on her cheek.

She was there as head of the PR company that organised the bash - but it is rumoured she dated Andrew for around 10 months

Prince Andrew Newsnight Interview Controversy Paparazzi Pictures Tramp Nightclub Pizza Express Dorchester Hotel NSPCC Aurelia Cecil

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-BBC producer Sam McAlister claims Prince Andrew's 'failure to apologise' and 'rue his association...The ex-BBC Newsnight producer who organised the infamous Prince Andrew interview claimed his failure to apologise for his association with Epstein sealed his fate. Sam McAlister made the comments in the lead up to the imminent release of Scoop.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Ex-BBC producer Sam McAlister claims Prince Andrew's 'failure to apologise' and 'rue his association...The ex-BBC Newsnight producer who organised the infamous Prince Andrew interview claimed his failure to apologise for his association with Epstein sealed his fate. Sam McAlister made the comments in the lead up to the imminent release of Scoop.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Ex-BBC producer Sam McAlister claims Prince Andrew's 'failure to apologise' and 'rue his association...The ex-BBC Newsnight producer who organised the infamous Prince Andrew interview claimed his failure to apologise for his association with Epstein sealed his fate. Sam McAlister made the comments in the lead up to the imminent release of Scoop.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Meet Prince William and Princess Kate's three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince LouisThe Prince and Princess of Wales share three children

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Three women who made sex allegations against controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother in...EXCLUSIVE: One woman was removed from the case last month and another two asked to be 'declassified' as victims at a behind closed doors hearing in Bucharest on Friday morning.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Oprah Winfrey: her controversial weight loss, sex trafficking claims, and multi-billion-dollar empire exploredOprah sparked controversy when she admitted to using weight loss medication

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »