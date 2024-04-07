Prince Andrew narrowly avoids running over a dog on Windsor estate

The Duke of York was forced to slam the brakes on his Range Rover after coming too close for comfort to running over a dog. Prince Andrew was driving down the Long Walk on the Windsor estate as walkers, including the dog’s owner, started waving frantically to get his attention. Its owner also ran out into the road, but thankfully Andrew’s bodyguard got his attention, meaning the royal braked in time to avoid hitting the pooch.

The owner looked embarrassed as he retrieved his dog, but Andrew appeared to take the incident in good humour, smiling and waving afterwards. A witness said there were lots of people walking in the park thanks to a break in the rain, telling The Mirror: ‘Andrew’s bodyguard saw the people frantically waving in the nick of time. Everyone was laughing when they saw who was driving the Range Rover.’ This is a developing news story, more to follow soon… Check back shortly for further update

Prince Andrew Dog Range Rover Windsor Estate Incident

