Prince Albert of Monaco's rarely-seen son Alexandre Grimaldi reveals festive plans with father

in a new interview. Alexandre is the eldest son of Prince Albert and his former girlfriend Nicole Coste, making him the grandson ofAlexandre exclusively revealed that he is looking to go into business with his father. " work in a relationship with my dad and become this – let’s say – global ambassador for Monaco, and to bring business opportunities back to Monaco, which is what I’ve talked about with him,"interview, Alexandre spoke warmly about summers spent in Monaco with his father.
He concluded the chat about his father on a positive note. The royal admitted, "With my dad it’s good, we’re starting to see each other a lot more. During the holiday season, we are spending a lot of time together. It’s a very good relationship."Alexandre has also built connections with some pretty big names in fashion owing to his father's relationships. Umar Kamani, founder of Pretty Little Thing actually invited Alexandre to Fashion Week.
There was a media storm about Alexandre's birth in 2003. Prince Albert had been known as the 'Playboy Prince' but had engaged in a secret five-year-long relationship with then flight attendant Nicole Coste from 1997.Alexandre's birth wasn't announced until May 2005 as Prince Albert had become monarch two months prior. Six days before his enthronement, the Prince confirmed publicly that Alexandre was his son.
, 31, with Tamara Rotolo, whom he met on holiday in the Côte d'Azur in 1991, and a set of twins from his current marriage toPrincess Charlene