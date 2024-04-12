Prime TV's Fallout Series and the Unofficial Fallout: Nuka Break Web Series

Prime TV's Fallout series streams on April 10, with all 8 episodes available immediately—but I've got some great news if you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription. Fallout: Nuka Break is a multi-season web series that began in 2011. It's unofficial, made without the involvement of Bethesda, but it's still well worth a watch if you've never seen it and are hungry for some live-action Fallout.

I'm sure many Fallout fans are already familiar with the series, but if you're not, Fallout: Nuka Break is about a party of adventurers trying to survive in the harsh world of Fallout. There's Twig, a bumbling Vault Dweller whose biggest desire is to find some delicious Nuka Cola. Scarlett is a former New Vegas slave with a bounty on her head and an itchy trigger finger. And Ben is a gruff ghoul with a heart of gold, though he's on the verge of turning feral. The trio wander the wasteland looking for work, getting double-crossed, fumbling their way through battles, and bickering among themselves in that way misfit groups of ragtag adventurers tend to do. You can see the entirety of Season One above, and Season Two further down this page. Nuka Break began, but the enthusiastic response from fans led to its continuation as a web series from Wayside Creations (now Wayside Digital), with a series of Kickstarter campaigns providing the fundin

