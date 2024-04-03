Prime Minister questioned on government's childcare policy during nursery visit

The Prime Minister faced questions on the government's childcare policy during a visit to a Hartlepool nursery. Rishi Sunak was put on the spot at a North East nursery as a mum challenged him on the government's expanded childcare policy. The Prime Minister was visiting Hartlepool's Aldersyde Day Nursery when a mum questioned him about Tuesday's rollout of 15 hours of free care for eligible two-year-olds.

Challenging Mr Sunak, the mother-of-two expressed concerns about the struggling nurseries and the potential loss of another nursery in the town. She also highlighted the financial burden of childcare expenses for parents.

