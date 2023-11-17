Prime Minister criticizes Nottingham City Council's financial mismanagement

The Prime Minister says that "local people deserve better" than Nottingham City Council as the authority remains on the verge of effectively declaring bankruptcy. Rishi Sunak rejected the idea that his Government's wide-ranging cuts to local councils were the primary cause of Nottingham's financial difficulties, saying: "What you are seeing here is financial mismanagement .

" Nottinghamshire Live reported last week that the city council was on the edge of issuing a Section 114 notice, something that would bring in a period where all non-essential spending was banned. The authority has since confirmed that it has a gap of around £23 million in its budget for this financial year, which ends in April. Although efforts continue to be made to close that gap, the council has confirmed that issuing a Section 114 is an option. Speaking about the issue during a visit to the region on Friday (November 17), the Prime Minister said: "What you are seeing here is financial mismanagement





