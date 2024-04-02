Primary school children face £500 fines for minor offences

Primary school children could soon be hit with £500 on-the-spot fines for breaching new ‘busybody’ laws. Children as young as 10 could see themselves the subject of Community Protection Notices (CPN) for minor ‘offences’ such as playing football in public under new proposed changes. The age of a person who can be issued a notice could be lowered from 16 to just 10, while the fines would be raised from £100 to £500.
The orders, which were brought in in 2014, are designed to help authorities crack down on antisocial behaviour. Lowering the age to 10 would bring it in line with the age of criminal responsibility. The proposed changes to the law, which is part of the Criminal Justice Bill, has come under fire from critics who have labelled it as a ‘busybody’ fine. Kids could be banned from seeing friends The CPNs are the replacement for Asbos and have covered a range of ‘offences’ from wearing a bikini in the garden, to having dirty windows or overfilling bin
