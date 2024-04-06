Primark Offers Affordable Alternative to Designer Bridal Suit

Primark is selling a "timeless" bridal suit that looks just like a designer version - for much cheaper. The retailer recently launched a new bridal range, which includes everything from wedding dresses, shoes, accessories, wedding guest dresses and even bridal-themed pyjamas. Among the new collection is the Co-Ord Single-Breasted Blazer (£22) and the High-Waisted Slim Fit Trousers (£16) -and they look very similar to products by designer Max Mara .
The blazer is similar to Max Mara's white button down blazer (£610), with a matching single breasted design, two side pockets and large lapels. Primark's trousers also look just like the Max Mara cotton cigarette trousers (£245), with a slim fit, tailored design and trouser crease on the leg. However, the suits have very different price tags. The blazer and trousers from Primark cost £38 altogether, while the Max Mara products come in at £855. This means shoppers can save around £817 by opting for the Primark alternative
