Primark Offers Affordable Alternative to Designer Bridal Suit

Primark is selling a "timeless" bridal suit that looks just like a designer version - for much cheaper. The retailer recently launched a new bridal range, which includes everything from wedding dresses, shoes, accessories, wedding guest dresses and even bridal-themed pyjamas. Among the new collection is the Co-Ord Single-Breasted Blazer (£22) and the High-Waisted Slim Fit Trousers (£16) -and they look very similar to products by designer Max Mara .

The blazer is similar to Max Mara's white button down blazer (£610), with a matching single breasted design, two side pockets and large lapels. Primark's trousers also look just like the Max Mara cotton cigarette trousers (£245), with a slim fit, tailored design and trouser crease on the leg. However, the suits have very different price tags. The blazer and trousers from Primark cost £38 altogether, while the Max Mara products come in at £855. This means shoppers can save around £817 by opting for the Primark alternative

Primark Bridal Suit Designer Affordable Max Mara Alternative Savings

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

iXS Trigger X 3/4 Shell Enduro Helmet Offers Extra Protection with Max Ventilation: ReviewiXS Trigger X MIPS open-face ¾-shell enduro helmet lends extra protection for riding tough trails, with ventilation for the climb back up.

Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »

Max Verstappen admits to “messy” Australian GP practice, trailing Charles LeclercMax Verstappen offers honest reaction to below-par Friday Practice at F1 Australian Grand Prix

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Toto Wolff offers huge update on Max Verstappen relationship as Mercedes rumours swirlToto Wolff has made it known that Max Verstappen is his number one choice to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Primark makes major change in 'terrible sign of the times’Primark customers are not happy.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Primark's floaty spring dress is fraction of price of designer brandPrimark's latest spring collection in collaboration with Rita Ora features a floaty blue ruffle dress, which could save you hundreds on a designer version

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Primark adding stickers to bags to stop shoplifters from walking out of stores with stolen goodsA Primark spokesperson said the firm would not be disclosing which branches have made the change.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »