Primark Launches Affordable Bridal Range for Hen Parties

Primark has just dropped a new bridal range that shoppers are describing as a “little slice of stunning”. The budget fashion retailer has revealed the ultimate “hen party wardrobe” that ranges from as little as £3. If you’re planning a hen-do or are wanting to feel extra stylish on the build-up to your big day, Primark ’s bridal range has you covered from lingerie to accessories.

Their exquisite satin nightwear features a Bridal Lace Trim Satin Midi Robe for £20 which is a “bridal boudoir essential”. Made from whisper-soft and lightweight satin, this longline robe features draped sleeves perfect for keeping cool, a kimono neckline, and a matching belt to flatter your waist, while the sleeves and hem are luxuriously finished with a lace trim. READ MORE: M&S reveal ‘game changing pie in a jar’ but shoppers make the same demand Primark’s Bridal Asymmetric Neckline Satin Maxi Dress is ideal as an engagement or rehearsal dinner dress and comes at a bargain price of just £2

