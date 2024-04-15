Primark Cuts Prices on Summer Essentials for Kids

The warmer weather is hopefully coming, which means parents will be having to sort out some new summer clothes for their kids.

Parents will be able to get a simple T-shirt and swim shorts complete with sliders and a baseball cap for £10.50, compared to £12.50 last year. The move also extends to babywear, with a full outfit comprising of selected T-shirt and shorts now only £4.60 compared to £8 12 months ago.

