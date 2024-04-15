Primark Cuts Prices on Summer Essentials for Kids

The warmer weather is hopefully coming, which means parents will be having to sort out some new summer clothes for their kids.
Parents will be able to get a simple T-shirt and swim shorts complete with sliders and a baseball cap for £10.50, compared to £12.50 last year. The move also extends to babywear, with a full outfit comprising of selected T-shirt and shorts now only £4.60 compared to £8 12 months ago.
Primark Summer Essentials Kids Swim Shorts Swimsuits T-Shirts Shorts Sliders Baseball Caps Price Cuts Babywear Outfit
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Scottish farmers hope for drier summer as rain and crop prices fallIT’S officially spring and lambs should be gambolling in the fields while farmers sow the barley necessary for Scotland’s world-famous whisky.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »