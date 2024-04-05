Pride event cuts ties with Conservative Party donor over alleged racist comments

Organisers of a major Pride event have cut ties with the Conservative Party 's biggest donor following a row over alleged racist comments about MP Diane Abbott . The decision to terminate the sponsorship agreement underscores the organisation's dedication to upholding the values of diversity within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

