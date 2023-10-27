Prevent black mould from growing in bathroom with expert's free toilet hack

The spores thrive at this time of year as households keep windows closed to keep warm air from escaping. But with nowhere to go, this heat transforms into moisture droplets, which settle into surfaces, eventually developing into the fungus.

According to Lisa Naegele, Owner of a cleaning company, keeping the toilet seat up can keep condensation at bay on a budget as it improves circulation, providing a new avenue for warm air to escape. "This coupled with good air circulation will ward off mould–for bathrooms that don’t get used often (garage bathrooms, etc.) I also recommend leaving toilet seats up to help promote airflow."

Explaining how it forms, she added: “Mould thrives in areas with high moisture and humidity and low air circulation–and will grow quickly in places where water is present like or where air is stagnant. Mould often becomes more of a problem when seasons change and homes are often not experiencing constant airflow from a heater, fan, or air conditioner." headtopics.com

Top Life Hack Stories Today Interiors expert at 247 Blinds, Amy Wilson has shared her insights on interiors to avoid having in the bathroom to reduce mould. As well as fabric bath mats, other decorations are to be avoided.

“Plants will add to moisture in a bathroom so if you are struggling with damp then you might want to remove these. Wooden bath trays can also exacerbate dampness if they aren’t left to dry properly between uses. headtopics.com

Daily_Record »

