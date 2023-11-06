Pret's Christmas Lunch Sandwiches to be Unveiled to Club Pret Christmas Enthusiasts

Dotted at carefully selected hotspots of Club Pret Christmas enthusiasts - Carnaby Street (London), Spinningfields (Manchester), Central Square (Cardiff), Sauchiehall (Glasgow), and Cabot Circus (Bristol) and 10 other London shops - the safes contain the very first batch of Pret’s Christmas Lunch Sandwiches.

Early on Monday 6 November, to make their Monday merry and bright, Club Pret Christmas enthusiasts will receive a secret code, delivered by the Christmas spirits themselves, giving them a chance to unlock the vaults and indulge in the inaugural taste of Pret’s Christmas Lunch Sandwich. A limited stock of the famous Christmas Lunch Sandwich will be available in each safe and although replenished throughout the day, it will be up to the quickest code-crackers to unlock them. Becci Dive, UK Head of Marketing at Pret said: "Everyone knows Christmas hasn’t truly arrived until your lunch can be a Pret Christmas Sandwich. We get asked all year round when we are bringing back our famous Christmas menu and are excited to be kicking off festivities this year by offering our most loyal Club Pret subscribers this special Christmas treat. Using data, we’ve identified our most festive customers, and we’re excited to brighten their day a little earlier than the rest of the countr

