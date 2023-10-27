Preston's Stanley Arms pub to stay shut for now after councillors told of 'animalistic' behaviour by punters

The man was called a “monkey” and had a shatter-resistant glass hurled at his head during a shift at the Stanley Arms, a meeting of Preston City Council’s licensing sub-committee was told.

However, PC Connolly said that CCTV footage he had seen from July alone showed that there were “multiple times there were insufficient door staff on a Saturday night”. The committee was also shown CCTV of an incident on 27th March of a fight breaking out between several women, with the violence raging for more than five minutes, as bar staff summoned help from door supervisors at nearby premises who tried to prise the combatants apart.

Read more:

leponline »

Troubled pub where bouncer was called a 'monkey' and had his head split openThe bouncer at Preston's Stanley Arms was racially abused before being physically attacked Read more ⮕

Stanley Arms bouncer reported pub to licensing after racist abuse and assaultThe Stanley Arms in Preston A bouncer was so concerned about the way a troubled Preston pub was being run that he reported it to the licensing authorities a Read more ⮕

John Travolta shares heartbreaking news with fansThe Saturday Night Live actor lost his wife Kelly Preston in 2020 Read more ⮕

Five talking points from Preston North End’s agonising 2-2 draw with SouthamptonRyan Lowe’s men were seconds away from picking up all three points against the Saints Read more ⮕

- Russell Martin pinpoints where Preston North End hurt Southampton in drawPreston North End forced Southampton to settle for a point after a 2-2 draw at Deepdale on Wednesday night. Read more ⮕

Simpsons Skoda in Preston and Colne winner of the ‘Customer Experience Award’ at Autotrader Retailer AwardsSimpsons Skoda in Preston and Colne was named as the winner of the ‘Customer Experience Award’ at an exclusive ceremony in London. Read more ⮕