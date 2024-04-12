Preston pensioner's sinkhole nightmare resolved by local landscaping firm

A pensioner from Walton-le-Dale, Preston , has been saved from having to move house after a sinkhole appeared in her back garden. Dorothy Rigby was left with nowhere to turn after her home insurer and the local council were unable to fix or explain the crater. However, a local landscaping firm, NFW Landscapes and Paving, stepped in to restore Dorothy's garden free of charge.

With materials from C&W Berry Builders' Merchants and plants from Bannister Hall Nurseries, the firm removed all traces of the sinkhole, bringing back Dorothy's peace of mind

