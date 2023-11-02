Preston North End injury news and potential return dates as two doubts for Coventry City

Preston North End are back in front of their supporters at Deepdale this weekend as they host Coventry City but there are some injuries to attend to. The Lilywhites lost 1-0 to Hull City last weekend and to add insult to injury, two players were subbed off in the 30th minute before Jaden Philogene netted the winner for the Tigers. It's one win in nine matches now for Ryan Lowe's men, and form will need to pick up soon if they are to get their promotion push back on track.

Some are approaching nearly 10 months out, whilst others have had a series of knocks that have seen them in and out of the treatment room. The international break isn’t too far away with the match against Coventry acting as the penultimate match before players set off for international duty again. North End have Blackburn Rovers next Friday (November 10) and then there’s the final pause of 2023 which will wrap up the EURO 2024 qualifying group stages.

