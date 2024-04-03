Preston North End and Rivals Lose in Championship Play-off Race

It's as you were in the race for a Championship play-off place as Preston North End and their rivals lost on Easter Monday. The Lilywhites suffered a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City at St Andrew's but thankfully teams around them also lost. Norwich City lost 3-1 to Leicester City in the early kick-off despite taking the lead at the King Power Arena. Coventry City shot themselves in the foot as Liam Kitching scored two own goals to give Cardiff City a 2-1 win.
Hull City played later on in the day and lost 3-1 to automatic promotion chasing Leeds United at Elland Road. Ryan Lowe's men are five points off of sixth-placed Norwich City who currently hold the final play-off spot. They have a game in hand over them though that comes at Southampton in the next fortnight. Middlesbrough have re-emerged as potential contenders having beaten Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 and so they're a side to keep an eye out fo
