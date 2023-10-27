‘Preston for Palestine’ solidary march to begin at Flag Market

A march billed as an opportunity to show “solidarity” with the Palestinian people during the ongoing conflict in Gaza will take to the streets of Preston on Sunday afternoon (29th October)The event – being staged under the banner “Preston for Palestine” – is described as a peaceful demonstration. Its passage will see a series of rolling road closures put in place along the circular route.earlier this month, which they estimated was attended by around 3,000 people.

Michael Lavalette, one of the march organisers and a former Preston city councillor, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he believed similar events that had been held across the UK and around the world in recent weeks were influencing the thinking of foreign policymakers across the globe.

"I think they have been shocked at the size and scale of the demonstrations saying that this killing of innocent children has to stop; and it has brought real pressure, because all of those have moved.

Israel mounted a military air campaign over the Gaza Strip following the slaughter of more than 1,300 of its citizens – and the kidnap of over 200 others – by Hamas, the group that controls the tiny territory. The organisation is a proscribed terror group in the UK and elsewhere and Israel has vowed to destroy it in response to the 7th October attacks within its borders.

However, earlier this week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for "specific pauses" in the fighting in order to allow vital aid into the Gaza Strip. He was backed by Labour opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer – but both men stopped short of calling for a full ceasefire.

Reports that more than 20 people were killed after a strike in Khan Younis. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has left many dead. Israel has paused a ground invasion but the Prime Minister said it's not a matter of if but when it happens.

