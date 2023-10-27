Preston City Council sorry for Remembrance Sunday blunder

The gaffe was spotted by visitors to Preston who noticed the error on road signs along the parade route in the city centre. The signs read: 'Preston Remembrance Sunday. ROAD CLOSED. 12th Oct 2023, 9.45 to 12pm. Expect delays.” The bright yellow signs were found in Lancaster Road, Church Street, Cheapside and Flag Market and drew the ire of some citizens.

Preston City Council have apologised for the error and said the signs will be replaced. A Council spokesperson said: 'We apologise for the error. We're arranging for these to be amended ASAP.' Preston’s Remembrance Sunday parade and service take place on Sunday, November 12. The parade will start at Preston Market in Earl Street and continue along Lancaster Road, Church Street, Cheapside and onto the Flag Market for the service.

Read more:

leponline »

Remembrance Sunday parades to take place across Falkirk districtParades are taking places across Falkirk to mark the occasion and may involve road closures Read more ⮕

Remembrance Sunday 2023 events across LanarkshireWreaths will be laid at ceremonies taking place across November's Remembrance weekend Read more ⮕

Remembrance Sunday sign branded 'pathetic' after obvious errorInstead of saying November the sign claims the road will be closed on October 12. Read more ⮕

New children's home and a house with gym, sauna and bar: some of the Preston planning applications this weekA range of planning applications have been registered with Preston City Council this week. Read more ⮕

Glasgow City Council to be compensated for council tax freezeGlasgow City Council still has the option to choose whether or not it will impose a new council tax rate this year Read more ⮕

Remembrance poppies set to be plastic free and recyclable in a move to reduce single-use plasticsFor more than 100 years the poppy has been a symbol of remembrance, used by the Royal British Legion in the run up to Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday. Read more ⮕