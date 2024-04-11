Preston Carnival Celebrates Caribbean Culture

Preston carnival is the largest and longest-running cultural celebration in Preston outside of the Preston Guild, attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year. It is held to ‘to promote the appreciation and understanding of Caribbean culture by and for, diverse communities of Preston , Lancashire and the UK’. The festivities see the city come to life in a cacophony of music, colour and culture.

Carnival is open to people of all ages and is a platform for anyone who wishes to promote the essence of all that is positive about Caribbean Carnival. Set to take place on the bank holiday weekend of Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May, the event will once again recognise the Caribbean community in Preston. The birthday celebrations will start with Friday‘s showcase featuring international DJs and personal appearances. On Saturday, the One Park musical event will feature the best in reggae music, and a bespoke Caribbean village will be available to visit. Sunday will see Carnival Day marked with an extended street procession and park event. When entering Moor Park, there will be a request to the public to make a small donation, but children under 12 go free. Tickets are usually available to purchase on the Skiddle website nearer the time. A spokesperson for Preston Carnival said: “We hope people will join us at the parade as we say thank you and honour our elders who gave the gift of Carnival to Preston. “Then on to the park to party with us like it’s 197

