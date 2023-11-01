Preston artist wins global art competition in Porto

Nine artists from across the world were selected to compete in the competition as Gavin transformed the historical Cockburn’s Lodge in Porto with his captivating artworks that explore themes of place and culture.Gavin said: “It’s been a joy to paint in the late summer heat of Porto and more specifically Gaia with vines over head providing moments of shade and Douro below for inspiration. A fabulous time painting alongside talented artists from around the globe.

His prize is an artistic residency in Quinta dos Canais, the home of Cockburn's in the Douro region, as well as a commission for €2,000 to create a piece for the estate.

