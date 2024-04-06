Pressure on Scotland's prosecution service may lead to criminals escaping justice

People accused of serious crimes may escape justice due to pressures on Scotland 's procurator fiscal service and shortcomings in case processing , according to an inspection report. The report highlighted issues such as the growing number and complexity of serious offences, which add to pressures on lawyers preparing cases. It also criticized the management of maximum time limits for when an accused appears in court and when the trial starts. If the time limit expires, suspects can be released.

Approximately 5,300 serious cases are prosecuted each year

