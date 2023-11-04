Pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag as Manchester United faces Fulham

After suffering two consecutive heavy home defeats, the pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag as Manchester United faces Fulham on Saturday. United was eliminated from the Carabao Cup after a 3-0 loss to a rotated Newcastle United side, following a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League. Currently eighth in the Premier League and third in their Champions League group, United's season has not started impressively. The upcoming match against Fulham is crucial for Ten Hag

. Although United won all three meetings against Fulham last season, they will be without Casemiro due to a hamstring injury. Can United end their poor run of results? Let's find out in our match simulation

