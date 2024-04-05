President Macron opens new Olympic aquatic center in Paris

President Macron visited the facility on Thursday in Saint-Denis, a northern suburb of Paris . France's capital will play host to the 2024 Summer Olympics , with events taking place this July and August. The French president took part in a countdown before jointly pressing a buzzer to officially open the centre. A French flag then dropped from the highest of three diving towers, before athletes performed a series of demonstrations.

During the diving segment, one unlucky athlete slipped as he prepared to dive, falling into the pool below. The ceremony continued as planned, in spite of the mishap, with Mr Macron seen clapping alongside other guests at the end of the inauguration. Speaking prior to the demonstrations, the president said: "This centre is what our ambitions are about. It will allow us to be ready in 120 days for the Olympics and Paralympics for Water-Polo, Diving Artistic Swimming. We will welcome the world in this totally new location.

President Macron Olympic Aquatic Center Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Water-Polo Diving Artistic Swimming

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Diver slips in front of Emmanuel Macron at opening of French Olympic aquatics centreThe unfortunate incident came as the French president took part in an inauguration ceremony at the facility in northern Paris.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

French diver Alexis Jandard slips during Olympic inauguration performance in front of Emmanuel MacronJandard took the fall gracefully and posted a 'debrief' on Instagram where he jokingly said: 'I fell in front of the president. I fell in front of the whole of France.'

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Stunning Posters Revealed for 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic GamesThe new posters for the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games have been revealed and to say they're stunning is an understatement. The highly detailed illustrations are a feast for the eyes, packed with plenty of hidden details that reflect Paris' rich culture and the legacy of the games. Inspired by diptych design, the posters signify the union of the Olympic and Paralympic games.

Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 40. / 65 Read more »

Moss Side boxing star qualifies for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games“Anything is possible.”

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Team GB boffins identify unlikely secret weapon for Paris Olympic gloryThe importance of sleep is being targeted as a key battleground for British athletes at the Games, which open in the French capital on July 26

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »