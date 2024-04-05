President Macron opens new Olympic aquatic center in Paris

President Macron visited the facility on Thursday in Saint-Denis, a northern suburb of Paris . France's capital will play host to the 2024 Summer Olympics , with events taking place this July and August. The French president took part in a countdown before jointly pressing a buzzer to officially open the centre. A French flag then dropped from the highest of three diving towers, before athletes performed a series of demonstrations.
During the diving segment, one unlucky athlete slipped as he prepared to dive, falling into the pool below. The ceremony continued as planned, in spite of the mishap, with Mr Macron seen clapping alongside other guests at the end of the inauguration. Speaking prior to the demonstrations, the president said: "This centre is what our ambitions are about. It will allow us to be ready in 120 days for the Olympics and Paralympics for Water-Polo, Diving Artistic Swimming. We will welcome the world in this totally new location.
President Macron Olympic Aquatic Center Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Water-Polo Diving Artistic Swimming
