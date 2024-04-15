President Macron admits Paris Olympics opening ceremony could be scaled down due to security threat

President Emmanuel Macron has admitted the Paris Olympics opening ceremony could be scaled down if the security threat is deemed too high. Speaking on Monday, the French leader said he was confident the planned ceremony, based on the River Seine , would go ahead but that France had 'plan Bs, and even plan Cs' just in case.

An Olympic chief managing the opening ceremony previously spoke to Sky News about the issues surrounding security ahead of this summer's games. Mr Macron gave the interview to BFM TV and RMC radio from Paris's Grand Palais museum, which has been refurbished to host fencing and taekwondo.

President Macron Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Security Threat

