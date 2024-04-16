President Biden Urges Israel to Exercise Restraint After Iranian Attack

”, President Joe Biden is reported to have urged Israel ’s prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu , in the immediate aftermath of Iran’s, according to Axios, an American news outlet. Some 99% of the 300 or more Iranian weapons that were launched at Israel were, according to Israel i officials. Those that landed caused only minor damage at the Nevatim air base in the south of the country, which remains fully operational.

After six exhausting months of war in Gaza, the immediate desire of most parties is to avoid an all-out regional war. America told Israel that it would not join an attack on Iran by Israel. Investors fear further fighting could result in a huge spike in oil prices. And even Iran has hinted that it is willing to call it quits. A tweet from its mission to thesaid “the matter can be deemed concluded”.

It is an episode that will be familiar to Mr Netanyahu, who was a deputy foreign minister in Mr Shamir’s Likud-led government, becoming famous for giving a television interview wearing a gas mask in 1991. Yet the comparison only goes so far. Unlike Iraq, Iran is not at war with an allied army. Iran’s direct drone and missile strikes on Israel are the culmination of a decades-long semi-covert war that has turned dangerously overt.

Yet having isolated itself over Gaza, the attacks have illustrated how Israel’s broad security depends on other countries that are a lot less keen on escalation. Many missiles and drones were shot down by American, British and French forces before they reached Israel. Jordan helped too, destroying Iranian weapons in their own air space, and other Arab states may have been involved indirectly. Israel’s own layered air defences, developed with extensive American help, did the rest.

