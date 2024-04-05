President Biden Repeats False Claim about Travelling 17,000 Miles with Chinese Premier

President Joe Biden has repeated a lie about travelling 17,000 miles with the Chinese premier in his latest flubbed speech, where he also referred to the 'O'Biden' administration. The 81-year-old was giving speaking at a White House event Thursday to mark Greek Independence Day when he repeated the false remarks. He repeated the long-debunked claim that he had covered the extensive ground during visits with the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Biden re-stated the claim while recounting an anecdote about how President Xi had once asked him to define America. 'I was once asked by Xi Jinping, and I traveled 17,000 miles with him — I was out at the Tibetan plateau. He looked at me and he said,"can you define America?" I could say the same thing if he asked me to define Greec

President Biden False Claim Travelling Chinese Premier Speech O'biden Administration

