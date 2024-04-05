Presenter takes a break from show, Ed Balls to fill in

The presenter, 53, told fans not to panic on March 28 as she signed off the show ahead of her two-week break. She told viewers: Ed Balls is going to present the show alongside Kate Garraway . The ex-Labour politician is no stranger to the studio and has previously hosted the show alongside Susanna countless times, alternating with ITV long-timer.

As well as his infrequent stints on the breakfast show, Ed has a popular podcast, Political Currency, which he hosts with former Chancellor George Osborne. Ed caused a storm back in January when he was presenting the programme alongside Susanna and had to profusely apologise after he kicked her in the head during a debate about whether it's acceptable for aeroplane passengers to rest their feet on the seat in front of them. As Susanna asked if it was acceptable for Ed and regular pundit Andrew Pierce, to put their feet up on the chair, Ed lifted his feet onto his co-star's headrest and accidentally swiped her head

