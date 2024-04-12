Presence of Specific Lipids Indicates Tissue Aging and Can Be Decreased Through Exercise

A new study has found that the presence of specific lipids in tissues can indicate aging, and that exercise can decrease the levels of these lipids. The study suggests that regular physical activity may help slow down the aging process at a cellular level .

