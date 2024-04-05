Prescription Charges to Rise by 25 Pence

The cost of a single prescription will rise by 25 pence from £9.65 to £9.90. An annual supply of HRT medication will rise from £111.60 to £114.50 annually. Prescription charges will rise to almost £10 from next month. The cost of a single prescription will rise by 25 pence from £9.65 to £9.90 from May 1, officials have confirmed. An annual supply of HRT medication for menopausal women, introduced a year ago to cut costs, will rise from £19.30 to £19.80.
Prescription prepayment certificate (PPC), for those who do not qualify for free medicines, will rise from £111.60 to £114.50 annually. Last night, pharmacy leaders accused ministers of increasing 'a tax on the vulnerable'. Janet Morrison, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy England, said: 'Yet again community pharmacies must be the bearers of bad news as the Government decides to raise the NHS prescription charge. The cost of a single prescription will rise by 25 pence from £9.65 to £9.90
