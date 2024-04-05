Prescription Charges to Rise by 25 Pence

The cost of a single prescription will rise by 25 pence from £9.65 to £9.90. An annual supply of HRT medication will rise from £111.60 to £114.50 annually. Prescription charges will rise to almost £10 from next month. The cost of a single prescription will rise by 25 pence from £9.65 to £9.90 from May 1, officials have confirmed. An annual supply of HRT medication for menopausal women, introduced a year ago to cut costs, will rise from £19.30 to £19.80.

Prescription prepayment certificate (PPC), for those who do not qualify for free medicines, will rise from £111.60 to £114.50 annually. Last night, pharmacy leaders accused ministers of increasing 'a tax on the vulnerable'. Janet Morrison, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy England, said: 'Yet again community pharmacies must be the bearers of bad news as the Government decides to raise the NHS prescription charge. The cost of a single prescription will rise by 25 pence from £9.65 to £9.90

Prescription Charges Rise Cost Medication HRT NHS Pharmacy

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scotland's cities rise on rise in world rankings of top financial centresTWO Scottish cities have both risen in the world rankings of financial centres, according to new figures released.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

NHS England to stop routine prescription of puberty blockers for trans youthNHS England has announced that children with gender dysphoria will no longer be routinely prescribed puberty blockers due to lack of evidence supporting their safety or effectiveness. The decision has been criticized by trans youth charity Mermaids as disappointing and a failure of the health service.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Q&A: Prescription drugs and the gut microbiome—getting the right balancePills and the gut microbiome sometimes don't mix. Oral prescription drugs often disturb the gut microbiome, killing off some species or changing the balance in a way that impacts patient health. In other combinations, bacteria get the upper hand and disable a drug's active ingredient.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Asda weight loss jab price, how it works and side effectsThe weight loss drug is available at Asda, often without an NHS prescription

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Are you one of millions paying too much for NHS prescriptions? How to pay less or even get them free...Major new NHS rules mean pharmacists can treat 7 common conditions WITHOUT prescription from today

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Major new powers given to NHS pharmacists and dental hygienists will save patients time and worry...Major new NHS rules mean pharmacists can treat 7 common conditions WITHOUT prescription from today

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »