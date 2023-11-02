Preschoolers' plate paradox: More calories served, less self-regulation at snack time

By Priyanjana Pramanik, MSc.Nov 2 2023Reviewed by Susha Cheriyedath, M.Sc. In an article currently in press in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, a team of scientists studied the food intake of preschool children to examine the relationship between factors such as meal energy density (ED) or meal weight and meal energy intake.
Study: Children’s energy intake generally increases in response to the energy density of meals but varies with the amounts and types of foods served. Image Credit: Created with the assistance of DALL·E 3
At both centers, staff varied the daily menus concerning the amounts and types of foods they served. The data thus included 30 menus, all of which met the nutritional guidelines for childcare programs in the United States. In total, the researchers studied 6355 meals that were provided to 94 children between the ages of 3 and 5 years. Participating children did not have food restrictions, allergies, or other health issues which could affect their participation.
During these snack times, the researcher provided both low-ED options as well as high-ED options. To meet nutritional guidelines, high-ED items were provided in smaller quantities, while low-ED items were provided in larger quantities. All food items were carefully weighed to ensure that consumption could be monitored closely. Physical activity undertaken by the children was also logged, and body weight status was calculated.
Findings Out of the 94 children, 53% were male and 47% were female. Among the 87 who provided anthropometric information, 13 were classified as overweight or obese, while 2 were underweight. The children were predominantly white (69%), with fewer numbers of Asian, Black or other ethnicities.
During main meals, the ED consumed by the children was slightly lower than the ED that had been served to them. Notably, ED consumed was higher than ED served during snack times. This indicates that the children preferentially ate more high-ED snack items and fewer low-ED snack items. The energy intake throughout the day was positively associated with menu characteristics such as portion size, ED, and food weight served. Overall, children’s energy intake increased and then decreased with ED.