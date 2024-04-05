Prepayment Energy Customers to Benefit from Cheaper Rates

Prepayment energy customers having the cheapest rates from the start of this month has been welcomed by a Glasgow MP. People using prepayment meters faced steeper payments before including higher unit rates as well as the threat of forced self-disconnection when they were unable to top up. SNP MP Anne McLaughlin, for Glasgow North East, has welcomed an energy price cap announcement from Ofgem bringing in the changes.

Read More: Glasgow net zero target 'beyond the city council' as cost estimated at £40 billion Ms McLaughlin who has been campaigning against the prepayment meters said: "Although I still have many issues with energy suppliers and the extortionate cost of energy for us all, the news from Ofgem feels like a win for prepayment meter customers and for my campaign. From the April 1 if you are on the price cap, which is the vast majority of us, then prepayment will be typically three per cent cheaper than paying by direct debi

Prepayment Energy Rates Ofgem Price Cap Unit Rates Self-Disconnection Campaign Direct Debit

