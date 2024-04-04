Premium Bonds: Who won the top £1 million prize?

If you own Premium Bonds or are just curious to see who won the top £1 million prize, look no further.Only two lucky winners get to claim the top million-pound prize with the first claimed by a winner from Outer London with the bond number 256VF976821. The owner's winning bond was valued at £45,000 and was purchased in September 2015 with an overall holding of £45,000.

Every month only two winners take home £1 million but plenty of other prizes are available, with 71 people winning the second prize of £100,000 and 141 claiming £50,000.To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds. Premium Bonds are the UK's biggest savings product, with more than 24 million people saving over £122 billion in them, according to Money Saving Exper

Premium Bonds Prize Winner Savings UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Martin Lewis shares if Premium Bonds are really ‘worth it’Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has given his verdict on whether Premium Bonds are worth it speaking on ITV’s This Morning.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Cadex 36 Wheels: Premium Performance at a Premium PriceAll the best cycling news, tech, rumors and reviews

Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »

British Savings Bonds Now on Sale, but Experts Warn of Lower RatesBritish Savings Bonds, introduced in the Spring Budget, have been released for sale. However, finance experts caution that the interest rates offered are lower compared to other savings options, potentially leading to low demand. The bonds, offered by NS&I, provide a fixed interest rate over three years for investments between £500 and £1 million.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

People can now buy new British Savings Bonds announced in Spring BudgetThe new bonds have a savings rate of 4.15 per cent and are available through NS&I.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Companies rush to issue bonds to forestall market volatility ahead of US electionCorporate borrowers bring forward financing plans to avoid uncertainty of Biden-Trump rematch in November

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

Search begins to find 'Ireland's Next Top Makeup Artist' with huge prizeThe winner will receive a spot on Sharleen's prestigious makeup ITEC accredited qualification course valued at €5,000, and a 12-month supply of BPerfect Cosmetics

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »