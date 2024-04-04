Premium Bonds: Who won the top £1 million prize?

If you own Premium Bonds or are just curious to see who won the top £1 million prize, look no further.Only two lucky winners get to claim the top million-pound prize with the first claimed by a winner from Outer London with the bond number 256VF976821. The owner's winning bond was valued at £45,000 and was purchased in September 2015 with an overall holding of £45,000.
Every month only two winners take home £1 million but plenty of other prizes are available, with 71 people winning the second prize of £100,000 and 141 claiming £50,000.To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds. Premium Bonds are the UK's biggest savings product, with more than 24 million people saving over £122 billion in them, according to Money Saving Exper
