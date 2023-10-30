Erik ten Hag is doing a very difficult job poorly at Manchester United and Chelsea can’t rely on a mythical striker to score *all* of their goals. Eddie Nketiah and Dominic Calvert-Lewin shone, and we make no attempt to contain the Tottenham title talk.Tottenham’s brief five-point lead was their biggest over a second-placed team in the top flight since the final day of the 1960-61 season, when they last won the title.

Nketiah’s a good Premier League striker. Not a great one as things stand; probably not good enough to lead the line for title winners. And this game doesn’t change– or another versatile forward at the very least – to give them a chance of winning the Premier League this season.

They’re obviously extremely well coached, but they’ve also, quite simply, got really good players. Ollie Watkins has been on fire under Emery, who has also got the very best out of John McGinn and Douglas Luiz, who have been among the best central midfielders in the league this season. Ezri Konsa can feel unfortunate not to have earned an England call-up. Moussa Diaby wouldn’t look out of place in any top team in Europe. headtopics.com

Toti showed great strength after a neat drop of the shoulder initially before finding Hwang, who entirely diddled Dan Burn with a brilliant chop with the outside of his left foot, before reversing his shot – Kylian Mbappe-like – inside the near post.

Whether he’s actually been properly fit is another matter, and what we’ve seen more recently suggests he wasn’t. He appears now to have got his pace and strength back, and is providing a genuine physical and mental challenge for opposition defenders once again. headtopics.com

in a 3-0 home defeat, even if it was to Manchester City. Really good defenders wouldn’t ordinarily leave the deadliest striker in world football unmarked in the box on a consistent basis, for example. It’s a club rotten from the top down, we’re told, but Ten Hag won’t outlast those at the helm with United playing as they are. He’s got a very difficult job, but he’s doing it poorly.A question for those who believe a striker will cure all goalscoring ills at Chelsea: will said striker improve the finishing of the rest of the team?

