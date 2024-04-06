Premier League Trio Ready to Sign QPR Star Jake Clarke-Salter

Premier League trio Crystal Palace , Burnley and Bournemouth are ready to join the race to sign Queens Park Rangers star Jake Clarke-Salter this summer. The 26-year-old centre-back could be set for a big-money move in the off-season after catching the eye with his performances in the Championship . Palace, Burnley and Bournemouth are now ready to rival the Scottish Premiership giants for the Chelsea trainee’s signature in the summer window.

Celtic to race Crystal Palace for ex-Chelsea defender this summer. He initially found himself out of favour under Gareth Ainsworth at the start of this term but has since become a regular after Marti Cifuentes’ appointment in October. The centre-back has started each of the last 19 Championship games for QPR, helping them move clear of the fight against relegation to League One. Clarke-Salter joined QPR from Chelsea on a free transfer in 2022 after several loan spells with the likes of Vitesse and Birmingham, Coventry and Sunderland in the EF

Premier League Crystal Palace Burnley Bournemouth Queens Park Rangers Jake Clarke-Salter Championship Celtic Chelsea Transfer

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



footyinsider247 / 🏆 53. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celtic Eyeing Queens Park Rangers Defender Jake Clarke-SalterCeltic are considering a move for QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter to strengthen their central defense. The 26-year-old has impressed with his performances in the Championship. Clarke-Salter has made 29 appearances for QPR this season.

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Celtic news latest as Jake Clarke Salter 'interest' emerges amid Adam Idah delayThe Hoops are reportedly keen on the QPR star alongside a number of English top flight clubs and Ipswich Town.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke: Defeat to Wardley would devastate Clarke, says Johnny NelsonJohnny Nelson explains why he believes that losing would hurt Frazer Clarke more than Fabio Wardley

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Michael Beale chooses QPR over Wolves despite Premier League offerMichael Beale was convinced to stay at QPR despite the lure of the Premier League following an offer by Wolves. Les Ferdinand knew there was only going to be one outcome when Rangers came calling a matter of weeks later.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Les Ferdinand explains Leeds United income point beyond parachute debateThe former QPR director of football has been discussing Championship finances

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Frustration sparked by QPR vs Preston North End fixture changePNE are in action at Loftus Road next month

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »