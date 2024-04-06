Premier League Trio Ready to Sign QPR Star Jake Clarke-Salter

Premier League trio Crystal Palace , Burnley and Bournemouth are ready to join the race to sign Queens Park Rangers star Jake Clarke-Salter this summer. The 26-year-old centre-back could be set for a big-money move in the off-season after catching the eye with his performances in the Championship . Palace, Burnley and Bournemouth are now ready to rival the Scottish Premiership giants for the Chelsea trainee’s signature in the summer window.
Celtic to race Crystal Palace for ex-Chelsea defender this summer. He initially found himself out of favour under Gareth Ainsworth at the start of this term but has since become a regular after Marti Cifuentes’ appointment in October. The centre-back has started each of the last 19 Championship games for QPR, helping them move clear of the fight against relegation to League One. Clarke-Salter joined QPR from Chelsea on a free transfer in 2022 after several loan spells with the likes of Vitesse and Birmingham, Coventry and Sunderland in the EF
Premier League Crystal Palace Burnley Bournemouth Queens Park Rangers Jake Clarke-Salter Championship Celtic Chelsea Transfer
