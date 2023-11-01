Premier League to vote on EFL funding deal this month

Additional payments of around £130m have broadly been agreed with the EFL, although talks are continuing over the precise method of distribution.A report by the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Select Committee in June said if no funding plan is reached soon, the government should bring forward a move to set up an independent football regulator (IREF) "to impose a deal".

The plan for a regulator, recommended by a fan-led review, has been confirmed by the government. It should be established by 2024 and ensure a fair distribution of money filters down from the Premier League is one of its aims.

The overall amount distributed will be complicated as it will begin immediately and change, both in terms of the size of the percentage of the Premier League's TV deal it relates to and also the TV deal itself, given the current cycle ends at the end of next season. headtopics.com

It is anticipated the agreement will run until 2029, when both the Premier League and EFL's TV deals run out.follow your team and sign up for notifications'It was a Beatles sandwich, isn't that a nice thought?'England's defeat in Belgium leaves qualification for the Olympic Games in doubt as their weaknesses are exposed yet again.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BBCMOTD »

Former Premier League referee analyzes key match decisions in EFLIn Behind the Whistle, former Premier League referee Chris Foy provides insight into key match decisions in the latest Sky Bet Championship, League One, and League Two action, aiming to clarify certain calls and give an understanding of how the laws of the game are interpreted. Read more ⮕

Premier League live news updates: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea among sides in League Cup actionWe'll bring you the latest team and injury news from the Premier League, Carabao Cup and beyond Read more ⮕

Newcastle United star make this Premier League team of the monthOctober 2023 - Newcastle United star make this Premier League team of the month Read more ⮕

Premier League hearing update, Jarrad Branthwaite claim, West Ham reactionEverton transfer news, rumours, gossip and speculation including the latest on the club's Financial Fair Play case, 777 Partners and transfer updates on Abdoulaye Doucoure, Amadou Onana and others Read more ⮕

Premier League Investigation into Chelsea's Secret Transfer PaymentsThe Premier League is investigating secret transfer-related payments made by Chelsea during the Roman Abramovich era, with a focus on the signings of Willian and Samuel Eto'o. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag claims that Manchester United cannot play like his successful Ajax team due to their players' familiarity with long-ball football. Read more ⮕

Premier League investigating Chelsea over Willian and Samuel Eto'o transfersAll the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Read more ⮕