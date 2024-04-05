Premier League to Introduce 'Luxury Tax' to Replace Profit and Sustainability Rules

A Premier League ‘ Luxury Tax ’ to replace the current Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), replacing points deductions with fines, was always on the cards. The lack of recent transfer activity in the Premier League January transfer window, was the straw that finally broke the camel’s back. I think this is bound to be implemented in some way or another when the Premier League clubs meet at their post-season general meeting in June.

I’m not going to go into the 115 charges Manchester City are facing, or Everton and Nottingham Forest’s points deductions this season. We’ve all seen and heard enough of them already and we all probably know what the outcome will now be

