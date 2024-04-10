Premier League Title Contenders' Penultimate Games to be Shown Live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports have announced that the penultimate games of the three Premier League title contenders - Arsenal , Liverpool , and Manchester City - will all be shown live in May. Arsenal will visit Manchester United on Sunday, May 12, while Liverpool will face Aston Villa on Monday, May 13. Manchester City 's fixture against Tottenham has been rearranged for Tuesday, May 14. Additionally, Manchester United's game against Newcastle will be shown on Wednesday, May 15.

In another match, Nottingham Forest will host Chelsea on Saturday, May 11

