Premier League Star Caught Cheating on Ring Doorbell Camera

A Premier League star was caught cheating by his wife after she saw him with a glamorous model on their Ring doorbell camera. The international footballer, struck up an eight-month affair with the glamorous model after spotting her on social media. But after he refused to leave his wife, the player’s mistress – who is nearly 10 years older than him – exposed their secret trysts to his wife.
When she demanded proof, she was told to check the smart camera footage on the front door of their multi-million pound home. It was then that the illicit hook-ups were exposed and their marriage “exploded”. Read More: Peter Andre, 51, and doctor wife Emily, 34, welcome third child as singer asks fans for help naming newbornRead More: Exact date temperatures to soar in the UK as warmest weather of the year to see parts of country hotter than PortugalA source told the Mirror: “The star spotted this girl on social media and took a shine, he started messaging her, inviting her out, the usual stuf
