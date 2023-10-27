Premier League: Spurs bid to go five points clear at top against Palace

Find out moreSpurs have won seven and drawn two of opening nine matchesSMS Message: Vicario is a top three goalkeeper in the Premier League. from DennisJames Maddison is caught by Joel Ward midway inside the Palace half and does a bit of rolling around, but I'm pretty confident he'll be up soon to deliver this free-kick.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last five away Premier League London derbies (W2 D3), since a 3-1 loss at Arsenal in October 2022. They last had a longer run without defeat on the road in London derbies between October 1992 and December 1993 (7 – W3 D4).

James Maddison has either scored (two goals) or assisted (five goals) in each of his first five away Premier League appearances for Spurs. He is only the third player to do that for a club, along with Andrey Arshavin for Arsenal and Bruno Fernandes for Man Utd, neither of whom scored or assisted in their sixth away gamesIt is nice to finally enjoy going to football matches again, which is such a stark contrast to last season. headtopics.com

We didn’t win with a late goal for a change, instead a steady result ensured we stayed on track. It wasn’t the best of performances against Fulham, but it’s still three points and a clean sheet. Every Spurs player to have made a competitive appearance for the club since their first match in 1894 has been assigned a unique number as part of a"legacy initiative".Spurs' starting XI in their FA Cup tie against West Herts on 13 October 1894 have been assigned numbers one to 11, with a total of 879 players given a number in chronological order of their appearance for the club.

The Sweden international says the opportunity to rest in midweek when the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle are in European action is hugely beneficial. The still relatively new Spurs manager has dealt with these questions with dignity and patience but inside he must be wondering what he’s supposed to say at this point. He doesn’t want to write off any possibility that his team could achieve something extraordinary next spring, but he also doesn’t want to push expectations sky-high, which may act against what he’s trying to do this season. headtopics.com

