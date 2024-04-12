Premier League's hopes of extra Champions League spot hit

The Premier League 's hopes of securing an extra spot in next season's UEFA Champions League took a major hit on Thursday night. Next season, the Champions League format will change with four extra places becoming available. Two of those will be handed to countries with the highest UEFA coefficient ranking based on results from teams' results in Europe during the 2023/24 campaign.

Nations are awarded points for how far each club goes in a UEFA competition, with an average being sought for each country when the scores are divided by the number of their clubs taking part in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. More points for round-by-round progression are awarded in the Champions League, with these being scaled down through the tiers of competition, albeit the amount of points for a win (two) remains the same across all three tournaments. READ MORE: What has happened to Tyrell Malacia? The curious case of the missing Man United defender READ MORE: Premier League agree major VAR change that will impact Man United Heading into the first-leg of the three competitions this week, England held second place in front of Germany. As things stood, the team that finished fifth in the Premier League this season was on course to qualify for the Champions League. Manchester United have ambitions of a top-five finish, though Erik ten Hag's side are 11 points behind Aston Villa and Tottenham (both on 60 points) with seven games remainin

Premier League UEFA Champions League Extra Spot Hopes Hit

